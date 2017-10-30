Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mayfield mum has praised the education her children get at a school that could be forced to close its doors amid a funding crisis.

Mum of two Katy Lewis has spoken out a week after it was revealed governors at Henry Prince First School, in Mayfield, had launched a consultation on closing the school down for good.

There are only 40 children who study there, meaning funding, which is decided by the government, has fallen to an "unsustainable" level.

Ms Lewis, 37, said: "Ofsted have rated the school Good once again and this endorsement shows our school should stay open. The positives in the report come as no surprise; warm and nurturing, pupils feel safe, teachers carefully match tasks to pupils needs and they receive feedback often during the lesson, the promotion of reading is a strength across the school.

"All of these things have been achieved by being the lovely, caring village school that it is. The teachers have the time and space to tailor the work and give instant feedback because of the environment they are in.

"We had parents evening after only three weeks. My daughter's teacher was able to talk in depth about her, her skills and weaknesses, her peer relations, her aspirations. That's the level of dedication and commitment the staff put in and the children deserve no less."

Parents and villagers have already mobilised to save their treasured school, which has been educating youngsters for more than 150 years.

They have been in touch with MPs, set up petitions and an e-petition and held an emergency meeting to ensure villagers engage with the consultation process.

Flyers have been posted to homes around Mayfield highlighting a public meeting and children have made posters, which are being put up around the village.

A survey of prospective parents has been undertaken to get a view of possible pupil numbers in the coming years.

Anyone who wants to take part in the consultation, which ends on Friday, December 8, should email office@henryprince.staffs.sch.uk

The public meeting will take place at Henry Prince First School at 5pm on Wednesday, November 22.

