Young people are taking a walk on the wild side thanks high visibility vests and bag tags to help them be seen while they are out and about.

house builder David Wilson Homes East Midlands has donated the bright safety gear to Measham C of E Primary School pupils to show its support for the school's hands-on, outdoor learning scheme called Forest School.

The developer has donated 30 hi-visibility vests and bag tags for pupils to wear on their way to and from Pot Kiln Woods where they take part in outdoor leaning.

The sessions get pupils of all ages out of the classroom for a day to learn about the environment and nature, making shelters, team building and working together.

The high visibility gear will now be used by the pupils to wear over their waterproof jackets to help them stay safe and seen during the trip.

Sylvie Newman, head teacher at Measham C of E Primary School, said: "The children love our Forest School outdoor learning and it is great to have these new high visibility vests so that children can 'be safe and be seen' on their walk to and from Pot Kiln Woods."

John Reddington, managing director for David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: "As a leading developer in the area, we felt it was important to support such a fantastic and enriching scheme for young pupils at Measham C of E Primary School who want to learn more about the environment.

"By offering pupils a helping hand and donating hi-visibility vests and bag tags, we hope to encourage pupils to stay safe on their trips as the dark nights draw in."

David Wilson is currently building new homes at its development Nursery Fields in Measham, near the school.

