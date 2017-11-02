Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave cancer survivor has paid tribute to the stunning menagerie of adorable animals that played a big role in his amazing recovery.

Dad-of-two Dave Reeves has gone through more in the last 18 months than many people do in a lifetime.

He has been diagnosed with cancer in his tonsils, undergone tonsillectomy and neck dissection operations and tackled a gruelling course of radiotherapy.

The 58-year-old boss of D&G Buses says his loving family and unwavering mental strength have been huge assets in his battle against the disease. But another source of inspiration has come through the healing power of nature.

Since his operations, Dave has welcomed Rosie the spaniel, pygmy goats Arthur, Zane and Edward, five geese, five hens and Conan the cockerel to his home.

He said: "You tend to spend all your time going to work and the animals have given me a different perspective on life. I wanted to do something non-work-related, but, being the person I am, having spent so much time working, stay busy.

"Being able to look after the animals, care for them, getting up at 6am to let them out, feeding them, mending the sheds and various other things, I've eased myself to not-far-off full fitness.

"Part of that is down to the animals and finding this thing you can latch on to that gives you a bit of purpose in life."

Uttoxeter Rotary Club member Dave and wife Clare, who live in Grindley, have provided a big boost to fellow-sufferers by raising nearly £2,250 at a lindy hop dance at Kingstone Village Hall.

Dave said: "The total is far more than we'd hoped for, so sincere thanks to everyone who came to the do, selflessly drank lots of beer and wine to increase our bar profits, generously gave us some really fantastic raffle prizes and donations, helped sell tickets and raffle tickets and helped tidy up on the night."

The dance, held last month, saw the Reeves family, which also includes teenage boys Taylor, 14, and James, 12, let their hair down after a tough year-and-a-half.

It started in May 2016 when Dave went to Balance Street Practice, Uttoxeter, with a lump in his neck that had been there for six months.

He was referred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where his diagnosis was made after the tonsillectomy.

Dave said: "To be honest, I genuinely didn't feel like it was the end of the world when I was told. I'd built my own business and was used to tackling problems. My immediate reaction was 'right, this has happened, now what are we going to do about it?'.

"I've always believed it's about quality of life, not length. I don't particularly want to be 100, but just enjoy the time I have - what will be will be."

Clare, 48, said: "I'd imagine we didn't react like many people would. We didn't burst into tears, we just decided we had to focus on beating it - what else can you do?

"You can't look too far ahead in a situation like that. If you allow yourself start worrying about the future, you'll fall to pieces. As time went on, I knew I had to be strong to protect the boys and Dave, but inside I felt anything but."

The couple put their whole lives on hold to focus on Dave's recovery and keeping things as normal as possible for their boys.

Dave said: "I told work I wasn't coming in and my business partner, Julian Peddle, stepped up and did an amazing job, as did the rest of the team, in my absence.

"I was also penned in to become Rotary Club president and had to say that would no longer be possible, although I'm now junior vice-president, meaning I'll be in line to become president in three years.

"We also had to shelve our plans to have Rosie until after my operations, but she really helped lift my spirits when she came into our lives. There was even a holiday to Barbados which had to be cancelled. We both focused entirely on me getting better."

Clare said: "Some people decide to keep their cancer private, but we made the call quite early on to tell our friends.

"I think keeping something like that secret would be an extra pressure and it's always good to have the support of your friends."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk