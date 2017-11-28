Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Union shop stewards were today heading to Toyota's Burnaston factory to create a plan which they claim could stop the threat of Brexit to some jobs.

The meeting has been organised by union group, Unite and is expected to take place today, Tuesday, November 28.

This comes amid warnings from the union and businesses about the continued uncertainty surrounding the UK's future trading relationship with Europe.

At the meeting, shop stewards representing workers from various sectors were expected to report on how Brexit is affecting their workplaces.

The conference will also hear from academics, industry figures and politicians in addition to Unite assistant general secretary for manufacturing, Tony Burke.

Annmarie Kilcline, the regional secretary for Unite in the East Midlands told our sister title, the Derby Telegraph: "The East Midlands is home to major employers and global companies that are a source of highly-skilled jobs. It is firms like these that provide the bedrock for the East Midlands regional economy.

"If this is to remain the case, then it is essential that workers and businesses urgently get the certainty they need on Britain's future relationship with Europe after Brexit.

"The Government's continuing uncertainty over Brexit risks manufacturers holding back on new investment, which could ultimately harm jobs and livelihoods.

(Image: Toyota)

"This conference will be opportunity for Unite's shop stewards, who are the eyes and ears of the region's economy, to share information on how Brexit is impacting workplaces across the region and build an action plan for decent secure jobs.

"It will also be an opportunity to share information on any employers who are seeking to use the uncertainty around Brexit as an excuse to drive down pay, terms and conditions."

Britain has already confirmed it will leave the customs union – the EU's tariff-free trading area, after Brexit in March 2019 but Unite is demanding a U-turn on that policy.

Toyota, along with other car manufacturers who have factories in the UK, have been in discussions with the Government about what measures will be in place to preserve their competitiveness in a post-Brexit Britain.

Car manufacturers who export their vehicles to mainland Europe fear they will be hit with tariffs that could damage their future prospects. The majority of cars built at Toyota's Burnaston factory are exported to Europe.

Yesterday, the Government published an industrial strategy white paper, which outlined plans to support more research and development, encourage firms to embrace new technology and boost the economy.

It aims to boost weak productivity by UK firms while ongoing Brexit talks take place.

It included details of sector deals, which are partnerships between government, academia and business. Sectors where deals had been agreed included life sciences, artificial intelligence, automotive, construction sectors. More are expected in other sectors next year.

The strategy also pledged a further £725 million for the industrial strategy challenge fund, which is on top of £1 billion announced in April.