After Prince Harry popped the question and got engaged to American actress, Meghan Markle, his bride-to-be will now face the same test as anyone else before becoming an official British citizen.

The actress intends to become a British citizen after marrying Prince Harry, according to Kensington Palace.

The application process can be quite long and is far trickier than simply knowing where Scotland is or how to correctly make a cup of tea.

Jason Knauf, Prince Harry's communication's secretary said Ms Markle, who has relocated to London from her Toronto home said: "I can also say she intends to become a UK citizen and will go through the process of that, which some of you may know takes a number of years.

"She will retain her US citizenship through that process."

Mr Knauf would not comment on whether Ms Markle would retain her US citizenship and become a dual national in the future, as reported by our sister title, the Leicester Mercury.

Having a British spouse does not entitle an individual to automatic citizenship. But those who are married to or the civil partner of a British citizen can apply for citizenship if they are 18 or older, of sound mind and without a serious or recent criminal record, according to Home Office guidance.

Applicants must also prove they have a good knowledge of English and life in the United Kingdom, with most required to sit a test costing £50 which covers British values, traditions, history and everyday life.

They will also need to have been granted indefinite leave to stay in the UK - which requires an individual to have lived in the UK with their partner for several years - and meet other residency requirements.

More than half of the people taking the British citizenship test in Sandwell failed last year - one of the highest proportions in the country.

Figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws show a total of 1,031 people took the test in Sandwell in 2016. Of these, 574 or 56 per cent failed the test.

These are a few sample questions that could be seen on the test

Be honest, and don't Google any questions. You would need to get at least 75 per cent of the 24 questions to pass. Good luck!

What flower is traditionally worn by people on Remembrance Day?

Lily Poppy Daffodil Iris

Great Britain refers only to England, Wales and Scotland?

True False

At her jubilee in 2012, how many years as Queen did queen Elizabeth II celebrate?

25 40 50 60

Who was voted the greatest Briton of all time in 2002?

Isaac Newton Winston Churchill Alexander Fleming Mo Farah

What is the name of the admiral, who died in a sea battle in 1805 and has a monument in Trafalgar Square?

Cook Drake Nelson Raleigh

When did women get the right to vote at the same age as men?

1918 1928 1938 1948

Who is the patron saint of Scotland?

St Andrew St David St George St Patrick

What type of literature are the Canterbury tales?

Poems Novels Jokes Fables

How do you make a cup of tea?

Milk in first Milk at the end

Answers: 2, 1, 4, 2, 3, 2, 1, 1, 2