A Melbourne woman, who is originally from Zimbabwe believes that the coup in the African country 'has been brewing for a while'.

This comes after President Robert Mugabe was dramatically ousted by his own army yesterday, Thursday, November 17.

President Mugabe, 93, is expected to be replaced by the man who he sacked - his vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as 'the crocodile.'

Mr Mugabe was placed under house arrest on Wednesday, November 15, while the dictator's wife, Grace was forced to flee the country, according to our sister title, the Mirror.

Yvonne Karusseit, who lives in Melbourne, but is originally from Zimbabwe, told BBC Radio Derby that she believes the possible coup against Mugabe has been brewing for a while.

She said: "We had no idea but you could see something was brewing somewhere because the people were starting to riot and as usual, Mugabe would come in and flatten them. But those riots seem to show less and less people are happy with Mugabe.

"I don't believe that this coup has happened overnight, even though he fired that general. I think it's something that’s been brewing for a while."

Mr Mugabe is the world's third-longest serving non-royal ruler, having been in power for 30 years since 1987.

After the coup, Major General Sibusiso Moyo read a prepared statement to the media, explaining that Mr Mugabe and his wife were safe and their safety is guaranteed.

He read: "To both our people and the world beyond our borders, we wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military take-over of government.

"What the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country which, if not addressed, may result in a violent conflict.

"We're only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes, causing social and economic suffering. As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect the situation will return to normalcy."

There is an estimated 20,000 British people living in parts of the capital of Harare, and Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "We are monitoring developments very carefully. The situation is still fluid, and we would urge restraint on all sides.

"We recommend British nationals in Harare remain safely at home until the situation becomes clearer."

Why has the action taken place?

President Mugabe has been in control of Zimbabwe since it threw off white minority rule in 1980.

However, the power struggle over who might succeed him, between his wife Grace and her rival former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, has split the ruling Zanu-PF party in recent months.

Last week, Mr Mugabe came down in favour of his wife, sacking Mr Mnangagwa, a veteran of Zimbabwe's anti-colonial struggle and of Zanu-PF.

That proved too much for military leaders who seized control of the country on Wednesday.