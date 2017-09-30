One member of the emergency crew who helped to save the life of a teenage Formula 4 race driver involved in a serious crash at Donington Park earlier this year.

Just days before his 18th birthday in April, Billy Monger crashed into the back of a stationary vehicle at the East Midlands circuit and had both of his legs amputated as a result.

Ian Dixon, a crew member from the Donington Park Rescue Unit, was involved with the rescue after Billy was trapped in the wreckage of his car for 90 minutes.

Crews battled to free Billy and he was airlifted to hospital but, despite medics' best efforts, his lower legs could not be saved.

Mr Dixon has described the crash as one of the worst that he has ever seen, and says that it still affects him five months later.

He told the Mail's sister title, the Derby Telegraph: "Billy's car had smashed into the back of another car at such a high speed that it was left wedged inside the other almost like two paper cups.

"When we arrived, Billy was in a bad way and we couldn’t see his legs or how badly damaged they were so we couldn't move him.

"Due to how the vehicles are designed, it was very difficult to cut through to see his legs. It was an extremely complicated and difficult extraction but we managed to free him eventually.

"The whole process was extremely traumatic for everyone involved and it had a massive impact on us."

The team has been recently donated an angle grinder, a tool which can cut holes through metal, all from money raised at the funeral of a fellow crew member's father.

Mr Dixon said: "If we had an angle grinder at the time, we could have extracted Billy far quicker because we could have cut through to see his legs. There was nothing more we could have done at the time to help the poor boy. We're a team of volunteers but I believe we performed exceptionally well to get him to hospital as soon as we could.

"Doctors said his legs were so badly damaged from the impact that they would have needed to be amputated anyway even if we had got him out quicker.

"But I'm very pleased to see he is back behind the wheel again so quickly. He's such a positive young man and an inspiration to all. I wish him all the very best."

In July, Billy returned to the wheel for the first time since the crash, with a photo posted onto his Twitter account showing the 18-year-old getting into a car at Brands Hatch Circuit.

Earlier this week, the Billy said he was making progress every day and uploaded several images of him using walking bars as part of his rehabilitation.

