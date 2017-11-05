Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular marina in South Derbyshire has won a gold conservation award for an astonishing seventh year in a row.

Mercia Marina, in Findern Lane, Willington, has been given the award in the David Bellamy Conservation Award Scheme, with special praise for its wildlife hedges.

The conservation award scheme, co-founded by Professor Bellamy and the British Holiday and Home Parks Association, recognises holiday parks for the work they have done to protect or enhance the natural environment or wildlife.

Professor Bellamy said: "Winning seven golds in as many years is a fantastic achievement for Mercia Marine and they deserve a big pat on the back for all their wonderful and imaginative initiatives to protect the natural environment. Well done to the whole team and keep up the good work!"

The scheme awards bronze, silver and gold accreditations and analyses everything from planting schemes and wildlife management to waste recycling, light pollution and the cleanliness of toilets.

It is also the second year that the marina has been recognised for its volunteer-led Save Our Bees project, which aims to tackle the decline in the bee population and the site has now been officially declared a 'honey bee friendly' park.

Robert Neff, general manager of Mercia Marina, said staff and volunteers were thrilled that the marina had received the gold award for the seventh year running.

He said: "We are delighted that the hard work of our staff and volunteers has been recognised yet again by Professor David Bellamy and we would like to thank them for their fantastic efforts.

"We are committed to improving habitats and encouraging wildlife to thrive across the marina and this is just one of the reasons we attract so many visitors."

Work is currently being carried out at the marina to build a new three-and-four-storey Piazza building, which is due for completion in December.

