A couple from Midway were celebrating their sapphire wedding anniversary today, November 1, marking 65 years of marriage.

Harold Woodward, 92 and his wife, Dorothy, 87, met in the 1940s on Littleworth Farm, a business Dorothy's father managed near Albert Village.

Now, more than 70 years later, the couple still get to spend time with animals, often looking after their two sons' pet dogs when they go to work.

Mrs Woodward said: "We love being able to have the dogs. We both love animals and always have - especially because I grew up surrounded by animals."

Today, they are celebrating their 65th anniversary, traditionally celebrated with blue sapphire. The couple were married in 1952 and have two children, Ian and Andrew. They lived in Woodville for 25 years, and have lived in their house in Midway for 30 years.

Mr Woodward was born in Woodville in 1925 and worked in the fermenting room at Ind Coope, and later Allied Breweries for 25 years before he retired.

Meanwhile, Mrs Woodward was born in Nottinghamshire and and worked at Woolworths in Ashby, Lloyd's Bank and the Co-op throughout the years.

The adventurous couple enjoyed climbing the fells in the Lake District until they were in their late 70s.

Mr Woodward said: "We still liked to get out up until we were in our 80s. It's a bit harder now, but when we were in our 70s, we were still climbing the fells at the Lake District. We enjoy doing things like that together."

The pair, who are avid Derby County supporters, enjoy watching Rams matches on TV.

The couple have nothing special planned for their anniversary, but are hoping to spend the day together at home by relaxing and spending time with their family.

What was going on in the world in 1952?

Queen Elizabeth II was announced Queen of England after King George VI died on February, 6. Her official coronation was the following year, but she carried out duties from 1952.

The first ever Mr Potato Head toy was released in May. The toy, which consisted of goofy facial features to stick into vegetables was bought by more than one million people in its first year.

The first vaccine for polio was developed by Jonas Salk in 1952 to prevent the spread of the disease.

The first patent for a bar code was issued. Developers Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver had developed the code to identify products and 65 years later, bar codes come on every item you can buy.

Popular children's puppet Sooty, first arrived on BBC. The television show has been on and off television screens since it first aired and is still being loved by children today.

In March, computer scientist, Alan Turing, was convicted of 'gross indecency' after admitting he was in a relationship with another man. He died in 1954 from cyanide poisoning in a suspected suicide but was officially pardoned for his conviction in 2013.

Traditional wedding anniversary gifts

1st - Paper

2nd - Cotton

3rd - Leather

4th - Linen

5th - Wooden

6th - Iron

7th - Copper

8th - Bronze

9th - Pottery

10th - Tin

11th - Steel

12th - Silk and fine linen

13th - Lace

14th - Ivory

15th - China

20th - China

25th - Silver

30th - Pearl

35th - Coral

40th - Ruby

50th - Gold

60th - Diamond

65th - Blue Sapphire

70th - Platinum

