A 20-year-old man who led officers on a police chase through the streets of Swadlincote has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Max Greenfield, of Chestnut Avenue, Midway, only stopped when his car hit a kerb and the aftermath was highlighted on social media when Derby Roads Police unit posted his exploits on its Twitter page.

Greenfield appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted a string of driving offences.

He pleaded guilty to driving a red French registered Volkswagen Golf in Bretby Road, Newhall, on September 10, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and without insurance.

He also admitted driving dangerously between Bretby Road and Alma Road, Newhall.

Greenfield was made the subject of an eight week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because the court was told it was a "prolonged high speed police chase through a built up area" and he "only stopped when the car collided with the kerb".

(Image: Derby Roads Police Twitter)

He was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk