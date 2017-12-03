Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 56-year-old man from South Derbyshire has denied sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

Martin Else, of Lichfield Avenue, Midway, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he denied two charges.

He denies allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 in Newhall on July 27.

He also denies causing a girl under 13 years old to engage in sexual activity in Newhall on July 27.

Else is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on December 20 when it is believed a trial date will be set.

Until that date he was granted conditional bail not to contact three named people, who cannot be named for legal reasons.