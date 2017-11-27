Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns have been raised that garages being with new homes are just not wide enough to cope with modern day cars as plans to build 77 houses in Brizlincote were given the final stamp of approval.

The homes development at Model Dairy Farm, in Grafton Road, has now had reserved matters approved, despite concerns being raised over the standard width of the garages which are three metres.

The application submitted by developer Strata will include six affordable homes. The development will comprise six two-bedroom homes; one three-bedroom home; 44 four-bedroom homes; and 26 five-bedroom homes.

It comes after two other applications to build up to 84 homes on the site were withdrawn in 2011 and then later another one went in for 84 homes again was later approved in 2012.

Now East Staffordshire Borough Council’s planning committee have approved the final plans. However, one member, Councillor Julia Jessel said she hoped that the garages would be more than the width of a modern car, saying: "Even Minis nowadays look like tanks compared to years ago."

A report from the planning officers to the committee said: "Parking is situated close to properties to facilitate easy access for residents to the housing and the proposed integral garages to properties have a width of three metres. The parking requirements therefore conform to the council’s parking standards."

This was later reiterated during the meeting, confirming that the proposals meet the standards required by the Car Parking Standards Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for residential developments. Parking comes in the form of driveway parking, integral garages and stand-alone garages.

The width of the garage should allow for the car door to open on the driver's side and a clearance space on the passenger's side. With the average width of cars being 1.8m and an allowance of 800mm for the door access and a clearance of 300mm on the passenger's side, then a minimum width of 2.9 metres is needed, the meeting heard.

Will it be a squeeze? The widths of modern day cars:

Mini – 1.727m (1.7m)

Ford Mondeo 1,852 mm (1.8m)

Fiat 500 1,627 (1.6m)

Ford Focus – 1,823 (1.8)

Kia sportage 1,855 (1.8m)

Vauxhall Astra 1,809 (1.8m)

Range Rover Evoque 1,900 (1.9m)

As set out in this report the proposals are in line with the requirements of the Section 106 attached to the outline approval and include contributions towards education, refuse bins, Travel Plan monitoring, junction improvements and a bus stop on Violet Way.