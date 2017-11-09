Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A military march which raises money for 'homeless heroes' will return to Burton this Remembrance weekend in memory of a Newhall man killed in Iraq in the aftermath of the ousting of Saddam Hussein.

Corporal Russell Aston was among six people shot dead in Majar al-Kabir in southern Iraq when he was serving as a member of the Royal Military Police on June 24, 2003. Since his death, his friends have vowed to keep his memory alive and 'Tab 4 the Fallen' was established.

One of the organisers, Eben Tatum, 43, from Hilton, who served in the Parachute Regiment, said that the event started off with just three people who had served in the same brigade as Mr Aston walking in his memory. Now, he says it has become a significant fund-raiser to help people who have served in military conflicts.

He said: "I started the Tab in tribute to Cpl Russ Aston back in 2011 after serving and growing up with him. Tab 4 the Fallen still has his family in our corner, so big thanks to the Astons.

"We are going from strength to strength raising money and awareness for smaller military support charities. This year we are raising for UK Homes 4 Heroes."

The march, known as 'Tab 4 the Fallen' will return at 10am on Saturday, November 11 and will see those taking part journey from the National Memorial Arboretum to the Burton War Memorial, in Lichfield Street. There will also be a stop-off point, where Mr Aston's friends will lay a wreath in his memory in Coton-in-the-Elms.

Everyone who finishes the 11-mile march will receive a unique coin to keep as a memento of the event.

This year UK Homes for Heroes is the charity that will benefit, the third time it has been selected as beneficiaries. In previous years Talking2Minds, Combat Stress, the Royal British Legion and the Air Ambulance service have all been supported by the event, which has raised thousands of pounds.

This year, the walk will be raising money for UK Homes 4 Heroes, which provides support to veterans who have nowhere to call home.

