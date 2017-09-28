The popular 50s American Diner in South Derbyshire is up for a national accolade at an awards ceremony hailed as the highlight of the UK food industry - after being nominated by customers.

The diner, launched in John Street, Church Gresley in 2004, has been shortlisted at the Food Awards England. Owners Trish Whitehouse and Jeff Laight are hoping to scoop the award for Best World Cuisine at the ceremony in October.

The couple were pleasantly surprised when they received an email from the organisation letting them know that they were finalists.

Jeff said: "We didn't think it was real to start with, it came completely out of the blue! But then we realised it was legitimate and we were really happy and proud.

"We don't have a clue who put us up for it, but apparently it was done by customers. We're really grateful to everyone who voted for us. It's great to know how much people like the diner.

"We get some amazing support from our customers. One gentleman came to our opening party 13 years ago, two days after his baby was born. He now comes back regularly and that baby is now a teenager!"

The diner has helped to put Swadlincote on the map, with customers travelling from far and wide to sample the diner's milkshakes or traditional American burgers.

The diner first started in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1950 when it was known as Murphy's Diner and was popular with teens looking to grab a classic shake after a long day at school. It was so popular in fact that, more than 50 years later, some of Murphy's Diner's regular customers travelled to Swadlincote to eat at the diner again.

The diner is among dozens of the leading restaurants across the UK to compete for prizes at this year's Food Awards. Thousands of restaurants were nominated for the awards which celebrate the creme de la creme of the English food sector.

Irfan Younis from organisers Creative Oceanic, said: "We are delighted to see so many people getting involved in the Food Awards England. We have had a fantastic response from the public over the years and we are looking forward to welcoming and commending successful food industry professionals in a celebration of their tireless work. We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck."

Now, Trish and Jeff prepare to embark to Manchester for a black tie event at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday, October 2. Jeff said: "I'm really looking forward to it, it'll be a great night. But it does mean I'm going to have to go out and buy a suit."

The evening will see a string of awards handed out, including Chef of the Year, Cooking School of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and many more.

