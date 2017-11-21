Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for two mini-roundabouts at a notorious crossroads near Swadlincote are finally taking shape - 15 years after being recommended to cope with 400 new houses.

Housing developer Taylor Wimpey is currently putting the finishing touches to its proposal for the two mini-roundabouts at the Albert Village crossroads, five months after preliminary work started at the junction.

The Burton Mail reported in February that talks were being held between council bosses and the housing developer to find out why plans to install the roundabouts at Albert Village crossroads had not got off the ground.

A development of 400 homes was given the green light in 2003 by North West Leicestershire District Council with conditions that a double mini-roundabout should be installed at the crossroads in Albert Village to cope with the increase in traffic.

Many of the houses have now been built and work at the former Mount Pleasant Works, in Moira Road, Woodville is still ongoing but concerns are being raised by residents and local councillors that the mini-roundabout is yet to be built.

The district council later revealed a timeframe had been set. Jim Newton, head of planning and regeneration at the council, told the Burton Mail that when planning permission was granted in 2003 for development on the site of the former Mount Pleasant Works, in Moira Road, Woodville, it was agreed that the developer would create a double mini-roundabout at the Occupation Lane crossroads.

An original report provided to the development control and regulatory board at Leicestershire County Council in 2003, when its Highways department raised its own concerns, said: "As there will be a large increase in traffic using Occupation Lane through Albert Village, an improvement at the crossroads is considered essential.

"Detailed design of the junction has yet to be agreed and it should be implemented in accordance with a timescale also to be agreed with the highways authority."

A spokesman for Leicestershire County Council said: "The county council is currently waiting for developers to re-submit proposals for the two mini-roundabouts at the Occupation Lane crossroads as part of a housing development. Once the proposals are approved, the works can be programmed, enabling the developer to complete the junction improvements."

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said: "We are currently finalising our plans for the design of the roundabout, following which we will discuss our proposals further with the local authority."