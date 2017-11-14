The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans to open a 24-hour gym in a former shoe shop in Swadlincote have been criticised by readers.

Many of them appealed for for more entertainment venues or additional clothing shops in the Derbyshire town.

The Snap Fitness gym will become the latest business to open in The Pipeworks retail park and will take over the former Brantano shop which closed earlier this year after the chain went into administration.

The US-based gym operator has been given permission by South Derbyshire District Council to open a round-the-clock gym.

It will be largely open-plan and comprise distinct workout areas, including a cardio area, free weights section and weight machines.

Snap Fitness is described as a members-only facility with access gained via an electronic security tag system connected to the membership database.

However, some Burton Mail readers said they would prefer to bring a bowling alley to the town or a wider range of clothes shops. Others claimed it would add to the already busy car park.

Jeanette Price wrote on the Burton Mail’s Facebook: "It's clothes shops we want. It is getting to be a ghost town."

Helen Hickman said: "Make it a bowling alley or something good for the kids to go. Like we need another gym."

Sammi Rushton said: "We don’t need another gym. We need something like a Primark or Wilko in Swadlincote."

Rachael Dark added: "Another one? Surely there are enough now?"

Both Linda Holland and Scarlett Marchant called for a bowling alley, while Janet Brown said: "Too many cafes and coffee shops and far too many gyms. We need some sort of entertainment for all."

Other readers said it would cause problems for the already busy car park.

Tracey Perry said: "This will make that car park crazy for parking. It is bad enough now."

Joy Evans said more parking should be created, saying: "Well I hope the council is going to make additional parking as The Pipeworks is a joke already without gym users parking for hours."

Some readers welcomed the 24-hour gym with Shaun Gorry saying it was "a good thing" while Rachel Hill said she hoped it would have a spinning studio.

Anne-Marie Reid said it would also fit in with busy lifestyles, adding: "With school runs and work hours this 24-hour gym is a good idea."

Paul Salmon said: "I'm all for more gyms just not more coffee shops. After all our nation is fat."

James Campbell welcomed the gym's location, saying: "Near The Hungry Horse so bring it on."

