A primary school will close tomorrow following an outbreak of a sickness bug which has affected around 10 per cent of pupils.

Moira Primary School, in Blackfordby Lane, Moira, said around 20 pupils did not turn up for class yesterday and a similar number again today due to illness.

Following advice from health officials at Leicestershire County Council, it will close tomorrow - Wednesday, November 22 - to enable for a deep clean to take place. The school will re-open on Thursday, November 23.

Head teacher Karen Hambleton told the Burton Mail: "Our school like every school in their areas, is struggling with the sickness bugs and as a precautionary measure due to the high levels of pupils’ absence with sickness Leicestershire County Council advised us to complete a deep clean."

She said 10 per cent of its 197 pupils were not at school yesterday, and a similar number has been reported ill today.

She added: "Every school has waves of sickness, some related to the time of year, and some like chicken pox just go round, this was particularly higher than normal.

"The comments we have had from parents have been completely supportive and they understand that the school places their child’s health at a forefront of any decisions we make."

In a message to parents today, the head teacher said: "Following on from our email and text messages yesterday, we have a large number of children being absent from school again today due to sickness and have been advised by the health protection team and the health and safety team at Leicestershire County Council that the school will need to undertake a "deep clean".

"We have just been advised that cleaning professionals will be visiting school from 8am tomorrow, Wednesday, November 22, and therefore school will closed to all pupils. We appreciate this is extremely short notice but the health of our pupils must remain our priority.

"All water bottles, pencil cases etc will be sent home with your child. Please take this opportunity to clean all items, including school uniform to help eradicate any germs."

The school has also made childcare provision for youngsters are well whose parents cannot take time off work. It said: "ClubsComplete is able to provide a holiday club for the day from 9am to 3.30pm at Moira Village Hall. The cost for this is £15 and must be booked with ClubsComplete directly on 01530 412750."

Moira Primary School is not the first in recent months to shut due to sickness. On Friday, October 13, Woodville junior and infants school closed after at least 50 children and staff were taken ill with a diarrhoea and sickness bug.

The school , called Woodville Schools Federation on High Street, in the village was closed throughout the day to allow for a deep clean to try and reduce the risk of the sickness spreading.

Granville Academy in Woodville also closed for four days following an outbreak of the sickness bug norovirus.

On Tuesday, October 17, the secondary school, which has 702 pupils, said that a large number of students were sent home suffering with sickness and diarrhoea. It did not open for the rest of the week.

(Image: Getty Images)

Advice on dealing with a sickness bug

Gastroenteritis is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug, said the NHS Choices website.

It affects people of all ages, but is particularly common in young children. Most cases in children are caused by a virus called rotavirus. Cases in adults are usually caused by norovirus or the "winter vomiting bug" or bacterial food poisoning.

Gastroenteritis can be very unpleasant, but it usually clears up by itself within a week. You can normally look after yourself or your child at home until you're feeling better.

It says to try to avoid going to your GP, as gastroenteritis can spread to others very easily. Call NHS 111 or your GP if you're concerned or need any advice.

What do do if you get the bug

If you experience sudden diarrhoea and vomiting, the best thing to do is stay at home until you're feeling better. There's not always a specific treatment, so you have to let the illness run its course.

You don't usually need to get medical advice, unless your symptoms don't improve or there's a risk of a more serious problem (see When to get medical advice).

To help ease your symptoms:

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. You need to drink more than usual to replace the fluids lost from vomiting and diarrhoea. Water is best, but you could also try fruit juice and soup.

Take paracetamol for any fever or aches and pains.

Get plenty of rest.

If you feel like eating, try small amounts of plain foods, such as soup, rice, pasta and bread.

Use special rehydration drinks made from sachets bought from pharmacies if you have signs of dehydration, such as a dry mouth or dark urine – read about treating dehydration.

Take anti-vomiting medication (such as metoclopramide) and/or antidiarrhoeal medication (such as loperamide) if you need to – some types are available from pharmacies, but check the leaflet that comes with the medicine. You can also ask your pharmacist or GP for advice about whether they're suitable.

Gastroenteritis can spread very easily, so you should wash your hands regularly while you're ill and stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, to reduce the risk of passing it on.