The streets of Ashby will become a blur of red suits and white beards as the Ashby Santa Fun Run and Walk returns for a third year next weekend.

Fund-raisers will turn out to the Bath Grounds in the town on Sunday, December 3, to take on the challenge for charity.

More than 1,000 people have already signed up to take part in the event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Ashby Castle and Ashby Town Council, and it is hoped to raise as much money as possible for various charities in the area.

Last year's run raised more than £11,000 for charities supported by the Rotary. This year organisers will spread the proceeds across four charities, including Hospice Hope, Rainbow's Children's Hospice, Wishes 4 Kids and Sailability.

Dale Warren, of the Rotary Club of Ashby Castle, said: "The preparations are going very well - we've had a lot of interest. We've already had more than 1,000 people sign up and we're still getting more people sign up every day.

"We've had really good support from local businesses and we think it's going to be a great event again this year."

The event is being organised with Ashby Town Council and will complete a weekend of entertainment in Ashby with the Christmas fair taking place in the town the day before.

Athletic Santas young and old will arrive at the event from 10.15am to the sound of Christmas songs being played on the PA system.

At 10.45am, there will be a warm-up organised by sponsor Fitness Republic to still more festive songs.

The run starts at 11am when the Santas can take off.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day for spectators as Ashby Hastings Cricket Club will be providing hot and cold refreshments on the Bath Grounds and the 'real' Rotary Santa will be paying a visit to show his support for the runners.

The suits can be collected before the event from the Rotary Club in Market Street, Ashby, on Saturday, November 25 and Saturday, December 2 between 10am and 3.45pm.

Entry costs £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s. More information is available at www.ashbysantarun.com or by searching Ashby Santa Run on Facebook and Twitter.