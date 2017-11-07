Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother has spoken about how her daughter was sexually abused by a former Ashby butcher. His crimes went unpunished for years but Mark Rawlinson has now been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of more than 20 sexual offences following a trial.

Determined to encourage more people to come forward about any abuse they might have suffered at his hands, a mother from west Hull has revealed how her daughter was abused by the "monster".

The abuse happened when the girl, now a teenager, was just a toddler. Rawlinson sat the little girl on his knee and made her watch child pornography before going on to abuse her.

The full extent of the sexual abuse did not come to light until the Hull teenager started secondary school and bravely revealed to her mum and police what Rawlinson had done to her.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, the youngster's horrified mum, who cannot be named to protect her daughter's anonymity, said: "It made me feel so angry and sick. It was beyond me how anyone could do that to a child, let alone my own.

"He never showed an ounce of remorse in court which is just a whole different level. He just sat there and never made a squeak. He just kept shaking his head throughout the whole thing. Luckily the jury listened to everything that was said and found him guilty of what he did."

Since the abuse, she says the teenager's confidence has been shattered and the angry mum is furious that Rawlinson "destroyed" her daughter's childhood.

She said: "My daughter won't get into taxis with men and she is very wary around them. Even when she goes to the doctors she cannot see a male doctor. It's caused her great anxiety, stress, shame and embarrassment.

"She is so frightened that people will find out it is her but at the same time she knows that people need to know who this monster is and what he has done. He absolutely destroyed her as a young child."

Despite her struggles, the teenager achieved top grades in her A-levels and is now at university – an achievement which has left her mother bursting with pride.

"She is one of my greatest achievements in life. She is doing with her life what I was never able to and I am so proud of her.

"I did everything in my power to push this court case through and as a family we were absolutely over the moon when he got sentenced. This man is a danger to children and I never thought I would I see him brought to justice for what he did."

Rawlinson, now of Chapel Street, Bridlington, worked for a butchers in east Hull before setting up his own business in Ashby in 2013.

Rawlinson, 44, last worked at a butchers in Bridlington before he was incarcerated following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

And the Hull mum believes there are more women out there who have been sexually abused by him - and that he will return to prey on more young girls if they do not speak out.

"They need to come forward and speak about it," she said. "I know it’s scary and I know it’s frightening because I’ve seen my daughter go through it.

"I know you have to lay out what happened on the table and that is hard, but the relief you get from it when it is over is worth it.

"When he is released I know this man will come back to Hull. He will be an old man in his 60s but he won’t be cured in jail – you can't cure people like that. He will come out and I believe there will be more victims out there who need to speak out."

