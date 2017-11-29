Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who says she was told by a member of the public to leave a cafe because her baby was crying says she was left "humiliated" by the incident.

Emma Green visited a cafe on Friday, November 24, to meet other mums from her daughter's new school, and brought her three-month-old son with her.

She said: "He was very tired, but sometimes doesn't feel like sleeping so he was having a grizzle.

"I took him outside to see if that helped, which it did, but after five minutes he started crying and grizzling again so I was trying to calm him down at the table."

This is when Ms Green says she was approached by a woman, she told our colleagues at GetSurrey .

She said: "A woman then came up to me and softly said to me: 'I came out for a quiet coffee but I can't enjoy it because of your baby. The other people and staff are all offended that you're still here with a crying child.

"'People are trying to enjoy their morning and we don't want to hear your baby cry. I see mums come in here with toddlers climbing on tables and it is unacceptable behaviour.

"I expect those mums and you to leave and stay at home - I hope I haven't offended you.'"

At this point, Ms Green said, a friend interrupted to tell the woman her comments were offensive and a brief argument followed.

Ms Green said she decided to leave the cafe because she could not stand the confrontation.

She said: "I was there for no more than 30 minutes but in that time I was humiliated because my three-month-old was crying.

"I am always conscious of where I go with young children, especially restaurants, because I understand people don't want to hear babies cry but a coffee shop is normally filled with mums as well as other customers."

Ms Green says the incident happened during a visit to Valentino's in Knaphill, near Surrey.

The cafe has since apologised to Ms Green, saying it is a family-friendly business and the incident occurred "without the awareness of the staff at the cafe".