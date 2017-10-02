A 22-year-old motorcyclist from Burton has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision in Midway.

An air ambulance was called out after a Yamaha motorcyclist and a Toyota Aigo were involved in the collision at 7.25am this morning on Monday, October 2.

The incident happened on the A511 Burton Road at the crossroads between Eureka Road and Dunsmore Way, in Midway. The biker was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham with serious injuries.

The road was closed for five hours until 12.30pm. Derbyshire Police and staff from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended.

A spokesman for EMAS said: "We received a call at 7.25am on October 2 to Dunsmore Way, in Midway. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a motorbike and a car.

"We sent two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. One patient with serious injuries was taken to Queen's Medical Centre by land ambulance."

