A woman motorcyclist was taken to hospital after she was involved in a crash with a car, close to Bretby Business Park in the evening rush-hour.

The incident happened on the A511 Ashby Road eastbound at around 5.30pm in the rush-hour traffic on Wednesday, November 8.

Motorists were stuck in delays of up to 20 minutes while the incident was dealt with by emergency services.

Police have confirmed that the woman was not injured in the incident, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "There was a collision between a motorbike and a car yesterday near Bretby Business Park. This was reported to us just after 5.30pm.

"The driver of the motorbike, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to Burton Queen's Hospital as a precaution but there were no injuries."