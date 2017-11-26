Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 67-year-old man has admitted drink-driving at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

Drink-driver

A man has admitted drink-driving. Charles Perkins, 67, of Sutton Lane, Hilton, admitted driving a Peugeot 307 on the A516 Etwall on October 12, with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £40 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 16 months.

Driving offences

A man has been found guilty of driving offences. Liam Bexon, 21, of Regent Street, Church Gresley, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall, in Main Street, Swadlincote, on April 24, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Without insurance

A man has admitted driving uninsured. Marc Spall, 34, of Great Coates Road, Healing, Grimsby, admitted using a Vauxhall on the A50 at Willington without insurance and without an MoT certificate on May 7.

He has been fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Morphine tablets

A woman has admitted possession of morphine tablets. Carley Donkin, 27, of Goms Mill Road, Stoke, admitted possession of two tablets of morphine in Uttoxeter Road, Hatton, on July 28.

She has been made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted damaging a vehicle. Luke Bennett, 28, of New Street, Church Gresley, admitted damaging a BMW in Swadlincote on June 30.

He has been fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 court costs, £55 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

Igors Selivanovs, 30, of Perth Close, Burton admitted driving an Audi on the A511 Ashby Road, Swadlincote, on September 10, with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.