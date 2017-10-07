A motorist caught driving at more than 1000mph on the A38 has beenbanned from the roads. His case was among the latest to be dealt with at North Staffordshire Justice Centre:

Speeding driver

Grant Hoogheimstra, 23, of Cricket Field, Goole, North Humberside, admitted to driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A38 Lichfield Road, Burton, on April 25, while exceeding the 70mph speed limit by driving at 109mph. He has been fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 28 days due to his repeat offending.

Pelican crossing offecne

Constantin David, of Burford Road, Nottingham, whose age is not known, admitted driving a Renault Clio onto a pelican crossing in Uxbridge Street, Burton, on May 21. He also admitted driving without insurance on the same date. He has been fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His driving licence was also endorsed with eight penalty points.

No insurance case

A woman has admitted driving without insurance. Stephanie Grant, 20, of Orchard Close, Ravenstone, Coalville, has admitted to using a Vauxhall Corsa in Wetmore Road, Burton, on February 21 without insurance. She has been fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

Court order breached

A woman has admitted breaching a court order. Samantha Smith-Mills, of Hawthorn Crescent, Stapenhill, whose age is not known, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by attending an address in Caxton Court, Burton, on August 14. She has been fined £50.

Assaulting a police officer

A man has admitted an ssault. Gavin Brandon, 36, of Aldrin Close, Stafford, admitted assaulting a police officer in Burton on May 21. He also admitted using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Uttoxeter on the same day.

He was jailed for 13 weeks because the offences were committed against people carrying out their public duty, the court heard and there was no evidence of remorse.

They said it was an horrendous assault on police and that the defendant was hostile and agitated. He also had previous convictions for violence and breaching court orders, they were told. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, and a £115 victim surcharge.

