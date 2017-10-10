Motorists in Burton and South Derbyshire are being urged to check their car tyres and pressures this October as part of National Tyre Safety Month.

'Are you having a good or bad air day?' is the question being asked in the latest campaign being supported by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.

The initiative is reminding drivers that correct tyre pressures reduce the risk of suffering a dangerous high speed blowout. Having the right amount of air in tyres means they will last longer, give better handling and braking, use less fuel and even reduce the impact on the environment.

Speaking on behalf of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for Highways and Transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Keeping our roads and motorists safe is one of our top priorities and our roads continue to be among the safest in the country.

"This is an important campaign to remind drivers about the importance of checking their tyres regularly to make sure they are safe, especially now in the wet weather.

"Keeping tyres at the right pressure will not only keep you and other road users safer but your tyres will last longer, you could save on fuel costs and it's better for the environment. I would definitely encourage people to get into the habit of checking tyres regularly and before any long journeys in particular."

The campaign follows a study conducted by TyreSafe which revealed Britain's motorists could be spending up to £600 million on unnecessary fuel bills. Research suggests as many as 57 per cent of car and van tyres on the roads are being driven below recommended pressures, increasing vehicles' fuel consumption and the risk of being involved in an incident.

Reputable tyre dealers can check and advise on appropriate tyre pressures. For further information on the campaign, or the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, visit www.staffsaferroads.co.uk

