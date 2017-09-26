Local companies were given the chance to put questions directly to South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler at a dedicated business breakfast.

Representatives from South Derbyshire District Council, William Allitt School, Chameleon School of Construction and DART Training along with others headed to Integrex in Church Gresley to discuss their worries about the future of small and independent businesses in the region.

On the agenda was electrification of the railways, farming and training opportunities for young people in the area.

Head teacher of William Allitt School, Jackie Cooper, said she was keen to work with the MP and other local businesses to get more opportunities for her pupils to receive professional training and go on more work experience placements.

Meanwhile, Steve Crossman from the Chameleon School of Construction was keen to stress the importance of getting young people engaged with the working world and training the younger generation in practical trades.

Mrs Wheeler said she would speak to other MPs about issues raised and hinted at a trip to the area from Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling to discuss the electrification of the railways.

The MP praised the success of local businesses and how they had helped to improve the local economy.

She said: "We're in an area of massive growth. I can't get over how proud I am about that."

