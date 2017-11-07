Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler paid a visit to a very different group - in the shape of more than 150 cats and kittens.

The MP showed her support for cats by visiting Cats Protection's Derby Adoption Centre as part of this year's National Black Cat Day celebrations which took place on Friday, October 27.

Mrs Wheeler was given a behind-the-scenes tour that included seeing at first hand some of the 156 cats and kittens currently living at the centre.

The charity is calling on MPs to speak up for cats and support its 2022 Agenda which highlights the charity's aims by the end of this Parliament.

Mrs Wheeler said: "It was a pleasure to visit the Cats Protection Adoption Centre in the run-up to their 20th Anniversary in 2018.

"I was particularly interested in Cats Protection's 2022 Agenda, the first thing that struck me was that cats are not political. At a local level I support their campaign to enhance border checks for cats entering the UK and to have the reintroduction of the requirement for cats to be treated against tapeworms and ticks."

The charity's 2022 Agenda includes looking at ways to prevent dog attacks on cats, make microchipping compulsory, license air guns to reduce attacks on cats and encourage housing providers to have pet policies to allow cats.

Cats Protection is one of the UK's leading feline welfare charities. The adoption centre in Derby is one of 34 in the country helping around 190,000 cats and kittens every year.

Madison Rogers from Cats Protection said: "Cats are a much loved pet across the UK and it was great to introduce Heather to Cats Protection's 2022 Agenda and to explain how Parliamentarians can help protect cats."

Next year, the Derby adoption centre will be celebrating its 20th birthday. Anyone interested in adopting a cat can visit Cats Protection’s Derby Adoption Centre daily between 11am and 3pm or visit www.cats.org.uk

