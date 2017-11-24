Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Twycross Zoo have announced the death of one of their chimpanzees.

Danny the chimp died during the night following a "challenge for position" within his chimpanzee group.

The primate, nicknamed Danny Boy, lost a battle for dominance and was unable to recover from his injuries.

The zoo took to Facebook to announce the sad news, saying: "It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that our much-loved chimp Danny passed away during the night.

"Danny was injured following a challenge for position within his chimpanzee group and was unable to recover despite the best efforts of the Twycross Zoo team.

"Everyone at Twycross Zoo will miss him. RIP Danny Boy. We would love to hear your stories and see your pictures about Danny."

Twycross Zoo is a registered charity which exists to support the conservation, education and research of some of the most endangered species on the planet.