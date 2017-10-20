A multi-use games area is on the cards for a South Derbyshire park as the latest applications have been submitted to South Derbyshire District Council:

Park Hill, Longden Park School, Hilton Road, Egginton - proposed multi-use games area.

Land adjacent to 65 Hall Street, Church Gresley - outline application (all matters to be reserved) for the residential development of one home.

8 Chester Gardens, Church Gresley - proposed single storey rear extension, with eaves of 2.55 metres and maximum height of 2.85 metres extending 5.3 metres from the rear wall.

1 Rogers Court, Hatton - extension, with eaves of 2.5 metres and maximum height of 3.47 metres extending 3.06 metres from the rear wall.

12 Willington Road, Etwall - the erection of extensions.

28 Duck Street, Egginton - erection of attached double garage.

2 Napier Close, Church Gresley - the erection of a rear extension.