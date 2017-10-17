A mother has been left heartbroken after a bracelet which had belonged to her stillborn son was lost by her husband in Burton.

Ashley Brown, 27, was devastated when she was told her first son, Jacob, had died at birth. He was born at 19 weeks, on January 10, 2016, weighing just 3.8 ounces.

Wiltshire-based Ashley and her husband Ryan, 23, decided they wanted to preserve keepsakes - made by Norfolk-based Theresa's Tiny Treasures - in memory of Jacob to ease the healing process.

Ryan always carried the bracelet with him in his wallet. He visited Burton on Saturday, October 14, for a charity event and thought he had left his brown leather Ted Baker wallet at the Travelodge Central, close to the train station, but staff were unable to trace it.

When she found out that the bracelet had gone missing, Ashley said she burst into tears.

The warehouse operative said: "Initally, all I did was cry when I found out it had gone. Jacob had held the bracelet and it's one of the only things I have left of him.

"It was like losing him all over again."

The couple now have a daughter together, Aria, who was born on January 5 this year. Ashley and Ryan ordered professional photographs to be taken of Aria holding Jacob's charm bracelet and Ashley had intended to give the bracelet to Aria when she is older.

She said: "I had photos taken of Aria holding the bracelet. I wanted to give it to her when she is old enough to understand what it means and how special it is.

"I really hope we can find it so that I can still do that."

After putting an appeal out on Facebook, Ashley said: "I have been overwhelmed by all of the support we have had. I've had dozens of kind messages from people, but unfortunately we've had no luck in finding the bracelet.

"I'm not bothered about the wallet or the little bit of money that might have been in there. I just want the charm back; it is my whole world."

Anyone who does find the wallet is asked to hand it in to the police.