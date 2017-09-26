A firm based at Mercia Marina which makes and hires out canal boats is set to build a factory in Derbyshire.

Aqua Narrowboats, based at the popular waterside area, near Willington, has been given the green light by South Derbyshire District Council to build the factory at Foston.

The factory is set to be built at the Tomlinson Business Park, in Woodyard Lane, Foston, and will create an extra six jobs at the firm.

The firm specialises in building and fitting boats, using hulls created by other manufacturers, as reported by our sister title, the Derby Telegraph.

A dedicated team of craftspeople, including joiners, engineers and electricians, all fit out the boats to customer specifications.

The new facility has been designed to be able to accommodate the hulls, and will be big enough to let the firm work on three boats at a time.

Included will also be a new display area on the first floor of the building, to be able to show fittings and products to customers, by appointment.

The submitted planning documents as part of the application say: "This facility is in relation to Aqua Furnishings, a new and expanding part of the business that manufactures and retails furniture and soft furnishings for the boating market.

"The showroom and trade area is for customers to see the range of products before they purchase. It would be a book by appointment service rather than a retail area.

"The company retails through an online site and at boat shows such as London Boat Show with focus on the trade and wholesale market.

"It is anticipated that at least 60 per cent of goods sold in this manner will be manufactured on-site."

Aqua Narrowboats was founded and began production in 2004, in Kings Bromley, when the firm's managing director, Justin Hudson-Oldroyd hand-built his first hire boat.

In 2008, the firm expanded and moved to its current base at Mercia Marina, on the Trent and Mersey Canal.

Carpenters and engineers were recruited and quickly began to develop a busy bespoke boat building and marine repairs centre.

The firm then expanded its services to include interior design, coming up with products that not only look good but make the most of the space available.

