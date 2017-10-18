A national scheme to help siblings in need of a loving home has triggered an appeal by Uttoxeter and Burton's adoption bosses for new foster parents.

Families interested in adopting siblings are being encouraged to come forward in a new campaign by Staffordshire County Council’s adoption service.

Almost seven in 10 children waiting for adoptive families in the region are brothers and sisters in groups of two or more.

This means the need to find parents for siblings is greater than ever before, council chiefs have said.

The latest campaign is part of National Adoption Week, which runs until Sunday, October 22 and is asking people to #supportadoption.

Mark Sutton, the council's children's services boss, said: "If you have recently been thinking about creating, extending or even completing a family then maybe adoption is for you.

"In our latest campaign and roadshows, we are particularly looking for adoptive families who would be willing to adopt sibling groups.

"We know that in most cases keeping brothers and sisters together is in their best interests rather than the experience of further stress caused by being separated from each other.

"While this is the thrust of the campaign, we are also looking for potential families for children of all ages, those with additional needs and children with ethnic minority backgrounds.

"I would definitely encourage people considering adoption to get along to one of our campaign roadshows and information events where you can find out more."

Staffordshire’s adoption service offers support and training and people can find out more online at www.Staffordshire.gov.uk/adoption or by calling 0800 169 2061.

Families interested in adopting can attend one of the campaign roadshows.

The next two are between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, October 18, at Lichfield Market Square, and on Friday, October 20, at Newcastle under Lyme Market Square.

Informal information sessions where potential foster parents can speak to current adopters will take place at Staffordshire Place, Stafford, at 7pm on Thursday, October 19 and Wednesday, November 15.