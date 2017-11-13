Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National Memorial Arboretum, near Alrewas, has hailed a "gigantic step forward" after being granted permission to build a new £5.6 million events building.

The new building will be flexible in use, containing event spaces and meeting rooms to accommodate a wide range of activities, and will replace a large, temporary marquee on the grounds.

Meanwhile, the catering facilities in the new building will allow for banquets to be served to up to 300 people at a time, in the 2,500 square metre building.

Arboretum bosses say the new bar area will be perfect for drinks receptions, registrations and evening functions.

Sarah Montgomery, managing director at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: "We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for our new events building.

"Our site has growing visitor numbers, and hosts over 200 events every year, including those attended by members of the Royal Family. This new flexible building, with extensive new facilities, will provide a modern event space to replace our existing events marquee.

"This is another gigantic step forward in the realisation of our remembrance vision and this new space will complement our award-winning £16 million Remembrance Centre which was officially opened by HRH the Duke of Cambridge in March 2017.

"New facilities are crucial to securing the long-term sustainability of the arboretum, ensuring the site can serve as a focal point of remembrance for future generations."

Construction company Stepnell has been selected to build the multi-million pound complex.

The contract follows the opening of the Remembrance Centre, which was also built by Stepnell at the arboretum, and launched to be public in October 2016.

Work will start on the building at the end of November, with the project expected to be completed by summer 2018.

The building is being built to complement the Remembrance Centre, and will be a single-storey complex, built with steel-frames and feature timber cladding and extensive windowed views of the arboretum grounds.

Construction director from Stepnell, Bill Haynes said: "After the highly successful remembrance centre project, everyone is pleased and excited to be continuing our excellent working relationship with the Arboretum through this second project.

"We are proud to have been appointed to deliver this superb addition to the arboretum’s facilities and look forward to starting work."

An artist's impression of the final build has been released, with the full building being designed by Glen Howells Architects, who also designed the Remembrance Centre.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk