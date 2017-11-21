The video will start in 8 Cancel

The National Trust has ditched the phrase Santa Claus at its sites across the country because it believes the name Father Christmas is "more British".

The trust - which has sites at Sudbury Hall, Calke Abbey and Staunton Harold - says it is not banning the word Santa, but wants its workers to use the "more traditional" name for the man in red.

More than 100 National Trust properties will host "meet Father Christmas" events in the run up to Christmas. Its shops and literature will also refer to the gift giver as Father Christmas.

A spokesperson told the Evening Standard that Father Christmas is perceived as a more traditional British name in the UK.

They added that although the trust recognises that he goes by many names, it wants to stick to one across the board.