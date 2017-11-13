Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police forces across the area are hoping that people who owns a firearms will surrender them in a new nation-wide scheme to get weapons off the street.

The two-week firearms surrender period will be launched on Monday, November 13, and will allow anyone who owns a firearm of any type, including a pistol, shotgun, rifle, air weapon or imitation, is invited to bring it in to police officers and they will not be prosecuted for possessing the weapon.

The last firearms surrender in Derbyshire was in 2014 and saw 153 shotguns, rifles and pistols handed in along with more than 9,300 rounds of ammunition and three deactivated hand grenades.

Inspector Pat Howitt, who is leading the firearms surrender for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "The response we had to the last firearms surrender was fantastic and meant that there were 153 fewer weapons that could be used to commit crimes such as armed robbery in Derbyshire.

"The aim is to get guns off the street and out of circulation, so we can stop criminals getting hold of them.

"Whether it's a genuine firearm, an old antique pistol kept on display, a shotgun someone no longer wants or even just a BB gun that looks real, we want them all to be handed in.

"This surrender is part of that continuing work, giving people the chance to hand over guns that they do not want, no longer need, or should not have in the first place.

"By working together with the public, we can cut the number of guns available once again and keep our streets and communities safe."

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that crimes involving firearms in England and Wales have increased by 27 per cent to 6,696.

Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe from Staffordshire Police said: "I am urging anyone with an unwanted firearm and hand it over to police. You don't have to give your name or address; we just want more firearms out of harm's way.

"We are lucky to have very low levels of gun crime in Staffordshire, but for that to remain we must prevent firearms ending up in criminal hands. Perhaps you have a firearm that has been handed down through the family or you have found a firearm in your loft or shed which has been gathering dust and you had forgotten about it. During the campaign this November you can contact us and either hand in or request a pick-up of any unwanted illegal firearms. This way you can be confident you have got rid of a firearm safely.

"Each firearm we retrieve is one less that can be involved in crime and do untold damage and harm, so do the right thing and surrender your weapon."

Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire Hardyal Dhindsa said: "Derbyshire is one of the safest counties and I want it to stay that way. I'm clear that possession or use of a firearm - real, imitation or antique - can be dangerous in the wrong hands.

"We want to make sure the public have the opportunity to surrender any weapons that they have without a licence or simply do not want, in a safe way.

"If this national campaign saves just one person from being injured or killed by a firearm it will be worthwhile."

Police stations will have designated bins for people to hand in in any fire arms.

