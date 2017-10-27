A new 24-hour domestic abuse helpline is poised to help "rebuild the lives" of victims in Burton and Uttoxeter.

The Pathway phone service offers advice and information around the clock for those suffering physical and emotional abuse at home.

It has been launched as charity Pathway replaces Home Group to take on a contract to deliver the service in East Staffordshire.

Chief executive Kathy Coe said: "Domestic abuse is a terrible crime which affects people of all ages, genders and lifestyles.

"Our service is open to anyone who needs support – male or female – and we will offer a service for the time it takes to deal with the immediate crisis and then to rebuild lives.

"In the coming months we will be introducing groups for service users, counselling services and legal clinics.

"Pathway believe in making a life-changing difference and will be aiming to do what it says on our strapline – 'turning victims into survivors'.

"We are delighted to be bringing our services to the communities in Burton and Uttoxeter now and will be looking forward to meeting other people involved in the community in those areas."

Pathway has been supporting people suffering domestic abuse for 26 years in Lichfield and Tamworth.

It has an office in the Voluntary Services Centre, in Union Street, Burton, and will soon have a team of five people.

For the first time, the team will include a "young person’s domestic abuse practitioner" specifically for East Staffordshire.

The contract for domestic abuse services in East Staffordshire is commissioned by Staffordshire County Council and the Office of the Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Anyone wanting to refer themselves or others to the charity should call the helpline on 01543 676800.

More information is available online at www.pathway-project.co.uk or by calling 01283 544779.