A Tutbury woman planning to raise £10,000 in a year in her brother's memory for a cause close to his heart has had to rearrange one of her challenges due to the weather.

Jodie Lear, of Tutbury Road, was planning on scaling the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales to raise funds for Donna Louise Children's Hospice.

The money will go towards a new unit for people aged 18 and older in memory of her brother Jake, who used the hospice as a child.

Jodie, 25, was set to take on the Three Peak Challenge last month after completing another 10k "wolf run" but after a strong start, the weather meant she could not complete it.

Jodie said: "In September I did another wolf run with my colleagues at Aggregate Industries, and then the week later I had the Three Peaks Challenge. However, due to weather conditions we only managed to do Ben Nevis.

"We completed Nevis in six hours, which we were really proud of; we did get to Scafell, however, the rain and wind was horrendous. After travelling down to Lancaster we made the decision to stop the challenge altogether as 70mph winds at Snowdon were being recorded.

"We have arranged to re-do this in June next year as I won't let the weather beat us."

She has also thanked Truma Ltd, which is based in Foston, for helping her out at the last minute by lending her a motorhome for transport.

Jodie said: "Holly Clarke and the team helped me out two days before the challenge and I was very grateful."

Her next challenge will be a wolf run on November 4.

So far the challenges and events Jodie has completed to raise money have included a sky dive, a 10k run, "wolf runs", which are 10k obstacle courses, a wine and cheese evening and a cake sale in Burton's Coopers Square shopping centre, which has brought her grand fund-raising total to £3,609.50.

Jodie has set herself a year full of challenges and events to raise the money in memory of her brother Jake. at seven he was diagnosed with a terminal disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle-wasting illness which mostly affects boys.

Jake died on February 21, 2015, at the age of 19, and always said he would build the unit for the hospice if he could as it had meant so much to him.

Anyone who would like to show Miss Lear their support by helping her reach her goal can do so here.