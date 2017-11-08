Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warning: video is unsuitable for the under 18s

A new film about rape released by Leicestershire Police has urged people to come forward about their experiences.

The hard-hitting film, which has been given an 18 certificate, tells the tale of a fictional rape case and shows the implications that the loss of evidence can have on attempts to bring the offender to justice. It was released by Leicestershire Police on Monday, October 30.

Since the film was released, three people have already come forward to tell their stories.

One person has directly approached the Sexual Assault Referral Centre to report that she had been raped, while another got in touch online. A third person has come forward with information about the potential identity of a suspect for an outstanding and undetected rape case.

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Debenham said she was delighted with the response from the public to the campaign.

She said: "The fact that the films have been viewed by so many people is hugely encouraging, as are the vast majority of comments people have posted online in support of the campaign.

"Rape is a hideous crime and is often a hugely complex crime to investigate. It is also a very sensitive subject to discuss and campaign about.

"Different elements of the campaign focus on different issues, but I hope that the full range of films and other products will spark discussion and challenge perceptions."

It is the first element of a major campaign that is being rolled out in the coming weeks by Leicestershire Police following the success of the Kayleigh's Love Story.

The next part of the campaign will be released in the coming weeks and will focus on the lead up to a rape or sexual assault, so that everybody knows the warning signs they should be looking out for.

Ms Debenham added: "What I am most pleased about is that this campaign has already encouraged people to come forward and to make disclosures to us. Many victims find it extremely difficult to come forward and report what has happened to them, and I so pleased that already some people – having seen this campaign – have decided to take that important step.

"I would urge anyone who has suffered sexual assault, whether it was recent or long ago, to feel confident that if they do take that difficult step to come forward, they will be supported and that their reports will be thoroughly and sensitively investigated."

The video, called All Is Not Lost, was produced by Affixxius Films and has been viewed almost 100,000 times. It is the same film company which made the award-winning film about Kayleigh Haywood, who was murdered in 2015 after being groomed online.

Miles Latham, managing partner of Affixxius Films said: "A film project such as All Is Not Lost carried with it a wide range of significant challenges.

"On a creative and strategic level, it has been our role to ensure that the immensely powerful messaging behind this campsign is realise to its fullest through film. The sense of reality we have looked to inject into the messaging has, moreover, brought with it an emotional 'heaviness' that needed careful management.

"The Affixxius Films team, along with our superb cast, have looked to sensitively but unapologetically meet this need head-on. As such, the films are a visceral, hard-to-watch journey where the plight and circumstances of the main protagonists leave an indelible mark on the audience."

The campaign has been developed by Leicestershire Police, with the support of victims, specialist officers and the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, which is also known as Juniper Lodge. It has been jointly funded by the referral centre, the police and Lord Willy Bach, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire.

Millie Gant, manager of Juniper Lodge, said: "It's brilliant that so many thousands of people have watched the films we have released so far. But the most important thing for me is that people who have been attacked are deciding to come forward having watched these films.

"We took a call earlier this week from a woman who has decided to come forward many years after she was attacked, and we are now working with her to help and support her.

"I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault to come forward, either to us at Juniper Lodge or directly to the police, so we can help you in whatever way you need."

The film has been released on social media.