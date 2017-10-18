A new house could be built in Church Gresley as new proposals for the scheme were submitted to South Derbyshire District Council's planning department. Here are other planning applications which the council will consider:

65 land adjacent to Hall Street, Church Gresley - outline application (all matters to be reserved) for the residential development of one home.

Seven Spouts Farm. Woodlands Lodge. Ingleby Lane, Ticknall - proposed addition of a velux window and reinstating a small window on ground floor.

8 Chester Gardens, Church Gresley - proposed single storey rear extension, with eaves of 2.55 metres and maximum height of 2.85 metres extending 5.3 metres from the rear wall.

1 Rogers Court, Hatton - proposed single storey rear extension, with eaves of 2.5-metres and maximum height of 3.47 metres extending 3.06 metres from the rear wall.

108 Main Street, Ticknall - the reduction of a stem by one metre of a silver birch tree, crown raising to three metres of a copper beech tree and crown raising to three metres of a spruce tree.

12 Willington Road, Etwall - the erection of extensions.

31 Chapel Street, Ticknall - relevant demolition consent for demolition of existing garage and part of boundary wall and demolition of existing garage and part of frontage wall, and conversion of existing outbuilding to form home.

28 Duck Street, Egginton - erection of attached double garage.

2 Napier Close, Church Gresley - the erection of a rear extension.

5-15 West Street, Swadlincote - alterations to the shop fronts at ground and first floor and alterations to the windows and a display of vinyl adverts to the frontages.

Willow Pit, Willowpit Lane, Hilton - the demolition of the existing dwelling with the construction of a new home.

32 Duck Street, Egginton - the erection of extensions and alterations.

Overfields Farm, from Coton Road to Church Street, Coton In The Elms - conversion of former dairy parlour to a brewery.