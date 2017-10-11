Business bosses are on the lookout for tenants for a gigantic "inland port" they claim will create 11,000 new jobs.

The SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway, near East Midlands Airport, in Castle Donington, will include six million sq ft of warehouse space.

And the two firms behind the project, SEGRO and Roxhill, are now looking for companies to move into the new development.

They said the 700-acre scheme will be home to 7,250 workers, with another 3,000 created indirectly, as well as 900 roles for builders erecting the complex's 10 huge warehouses.

Work on preparing the site, near Castle Donington, which includes putting in some of new road connections, has already started.

Now, SEGRO and Roxhill have formally launched the scheme and has appointed agents Burbage Realty, CBRE and Savills to secure occupiers.

Rumours have already started to surface about potential tenants.

Last month, some media reports claimed that global coffee giant Nestle, which has a large factory at Hatton, was in talks about taking a 600,000 sq ft unit at East Midlands Gateway.

However, the Swiss-owned business has remained tight-lipped about the speculation.

East Midlands Gateway presents an attractive proposition for logistics operations.

It has good road connections, as it is next to the M1 and good air links as it is right next to East Midlands Airport - the largest pure freight hub in the country.

And the whole development will be served by its own 50-acre rail freight terminal.

This links directly to the Castle Donington freight line, which provides access to major UK ports such as Southampton, Felixstowe and London Gateway.

SEGRO is funding £100 million of infrastructure at East Midlands Gateway, including the rail freight terminal.

A partnership with Highways England and other highways authorities means there will also be £35 million of road improvements associated with East Midlands Gateway, including better connections at Junction 24 and Junction 24A of the M1.

Andy Gulliford, chief operating officer at SEGRO, said: "SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway will be truly multi-modal, with its proximity to the M1 providing easy road access to the whole of the UK, the fact that it neighbours East Midlands Airport – the UK’s second largest freight airport – and that we are building a strategic freight interchange as part of the scheme."