A Willington petrol station is at the cutting edge of the UK electric car revolution - with a new "rapid" charging service for battery-powered vehicles.

The Shell station, which can be found off the Toyota Island at the junction of the A38 and the A50, near Willington, is one of just three in the UK to offer Shell Recharge.

The others, which offer the new on-forecourt charging service for electric vehicles, are at Shell stations in Holloway, London and Whyteleafe in Surrey.

Shell said it had selected Derbyshire as one of the first locations for the rapid charging stations because data shows the region already has an "established population" of electric vehicle drivers.

It was also selected because of the range of facilities drivers can use at the Willington station while their vehicle charges up.

Using rapid 50 kilowatt charging points, the firm said Shell Recharge can charge most cars from zero per cent to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes.

On cost, Shell said it would depend on the type of car. But the firm said that as an introductory offer, it would be offering charging at the Willington station at half price - 25p per kilowatt hour - until June 30.

The firm said Derbyshire and the other two UK stations were the first Shell outlets in the world to offer the charging technology.

Jane Lindsay-Green, Shell UK future fuels manager, said: "Shell Recharge provides electric vehicle drivers with a convenient way to charge their cars on-the-go.

"We're pleased to offer rapid electric charging on the forecourt, allowing us to broaden the range of fuel choices we deliver."

Shell said it now planned to install Shell Recharge at seven more locations within Greater London and Reading by the end of the year.

Mrs Lindsay-Green said: "Shell Recharge will soon be available at 10 sites in the UK and will offer electric vehicle drivers in these areas a reliable, convenient and subscription-free charging service where they can charge their vehicle and take a break from their journey."

Shell Recharge has been introduced in partnership with Allego, which will manage the operation of the rapid chargers.

Anja van Niersen, chief executive of Allego, said: "Electric mobility is developing very fast and a new generation of e-cars is now available for consumers.

"We highly value Shell's vision and leadership in integrating rapid charging at their service stations.

"We know that electric vehicle drivers want the right charging solution at the right place, to be always available and combined with excellent services. Shell Recharge shows how these wishes can be met."