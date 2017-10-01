Women will finally get the chance to play competitive football in Uttoxeter with the launch of the town's first-ever female six-a-side league.

Leisure Leagues, which runs an existing competition at Thomas Alleyne's High School, in Dove Bank, is set to start its women's league at the same venue on Friday, October 27.

The current league is mostly played by men, although women and girls have been competing in some of the teams, albeit rarely.

Thirty-minute matches will run every Friday between 7pm and 9pm, which each team paying £28 per game.

Anyone who wishes to sign up and enter a new team can do so online at www.leisureleagues.net/league/thomas-alleynes-school/uttoxeter-friday

More information about the new league is available on the Leisure Leagues ladies' Facebook page online at www.facebook.com/Leisure-League-Ladies-Uttoxeter-501284540215692/?ref=bookmarks