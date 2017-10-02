A 36-year-old man has been charged with an alleged robbery at a cash machine in Swadlincote. Michael Kavanagh of Oversetts Road, Newhall, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after he was charged with a robbery in High Street, in the town, which allegedly took place on April 13.

It is alleged that Kavanagh pushed a shopper who was withdrawing money from the Post Office cash machine. It is alleged he took their money and card from the machine.

He has not yet entered a plea and is to receive a summons letter through the post, calling him to court. He is due to reappear at the magistrates' court on October 18.

