A 41-year-old from Newhall who admitted making almost 600 indecent images and movies of a child over a six-period will be sentenced in court later this month.

Gareth Studden, of The Fairway, Newhall, previously appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit three charges.

He was convicted of making 176 indecent images and movies of a child which were of category A – the most serious; 123 category B images and movies; and 292 category C images, making a total of 591.

The offences took place in Swadlincote between November 1, 2011 and February 9, 2017, the court was told.

Studden was due to attend Derby Crown Court for sentencing last month but this has now been adjourned to Tuesday, October 17.

He answers conditional bail until his next appearance. He must not have unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 unless with prior approval of social services or police, the court decided.

