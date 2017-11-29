Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Couples will be able to spend their first night of wedded bliss at Barton Marina after proposals for wooden 'pods' were given the green light.

The bride and groom will be able to stay in wooden huts following their wedding at Barton Marina whose bosses believe a lack of overnight accommodation has discouraged couples from holding their receptions at the venue.

Now new plans to change the use of land at the site into 20 tourist accommodation pods have been approved and they hope all this well change.

Barton Turns Developments Limited applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning department for permission, which has been granted.

The land used is in the existing marina complex and measures just over two acres.

A pod is described as a small wooden structure and is often used for glamping or glamorous camping.

A report to the council said the 20 pods were to be used for holiday accommodation, overnight stays in connection with events such as weddings at the marina complex.

Marchington-based JVH Town Planning Consultants Ltd, acting as agents for the application, previously said in the report that the main purpose of the proposal was to enable overnight accommodation to be available for the bridal party and other wedding and function guests using the marina complex.

They said the marina is a popular wedding venue, however a lack of overnight accommodation has put some potential couples off from holding their receptions at the site.

The proposal would stop guests from having to move from the site late in the evening by private car or taxi to alternative accommodation nearby.

The report added that the application would support existing businesses on the site and safeguard local jobs as more weddings and functions will be able to be accommodated for.

The report added that the proposal would not generate additional traffic as the accommodation is proposed for existing users of the complex both as wedding/function guests or those using the canal, and aims to reduce traffic movements.

Other developments at Barton Marina

The marina is in the midst of creating lakeside apartments. Family-owned Cameron Homes is building the 54 two-bedroom apartments at Barton Marina, and regular visitors to the area are now seeing that the building work is taking shape.

The scheme, called Lakeside Apartments, has attracted strong interest since its launch earlier this year and the first two blocks of homes are now almost sold out.