Drivers heading in to Burton this morning are warned to expect some slow moving traffic.

There are currently delays on the A444 Stanton Road, in Stapenhill, heading northbound before St Peter's Bridge this morning, Wednesday, October 25, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.

It states that traffic is busy but moving. The website says the same for Horninglow Road and Bridge Street, between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road.

In Winshill there are delays on the A511 Ashby Road heading westbound at the A444 Stapenhill Road due to roadworks in the area.

Slow traffic is also causing delays on the A50 eastbound in Uttoxeter, around the B5030 Ashbourne Road near the Little Chef roundabout.

On the M1 roadworks are causing slow moving traffic on the southbound carriageway at J25 A52 for Nottingham and Derby.

In Leicestershire there are delays on the M1 northbound due to roadworks at J23A A42 for East Midlands Airport.