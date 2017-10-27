Drivers heading out on their daily commute are warned of some delays on the roads.

Those heading in to Burton are warned of slow traffic between Horninglow Road and Bridge Street with travel time currently around four minutes, according to traffic and travel website Inrix. The delays are between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road this morning, Friday, October 27.

There were some delays in Guild Street earlier this morning between Horninglow Street and the Evershed roundabout but the traffic is now easing.

Roadworks are causing slow moving traffic in Ashby on the A511 southbound as one lane is closed. The delays are between the B5006 Derby Road and A512 Ashby Road/A42 J13 for Ashby and Coalville.

Drivers heading on the M1 are urged to allow a little extra time for their journey due to roadworks. In Derbyshire these are on the southbound carriageway at J25 A52 for Nottingham and Derby and on the northbound carriageway in Leicestershire at J23A A42 for East Midlands Airport.