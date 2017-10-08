A Burton infant school has been deemed 'outstanding' by The Church of England Education Office - after two young pupils broke into song as they gave the inspector a tour.

Seven-year-olds Archie Gamble and Connie Charles serenaded the education official with an impromptu song during the inspection at Newton Solney Church of England Infant School.

Newton Solney, in Trent Lane, is headed by Heidi Elks, 51, who said she was delighted to hear the results of the inspection. The school has also been deemed outstanding in its latest Ofsted report.

Mrs Elks, from Derby, has been at the school for 20 years and said the family atmosphere in the school, which currently has 58 pupils, had made the result possible.

She said: "I was absolutely thrilled when I found out the result of the inspection. I had to go outside and have a cry because I was so happy!

"It means so much to all the staff, pupils and their parents. It really is a fantastic achievement and we couldn't have done it without everyone working together."

The head said there were currently a variety of Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Muslim children at the school.

The report was highly complimentary about the school and pupils' knowledge about religion, saying: "This is a welcoming and nurturing Christian family community where young pupils grow in confidence and achieve well. This provides a firm foundation for the next stage of their learning.

"Strong leadership and good governance ensures the Christian vision and values are firmly embedded in all school life.

"The excellent partnership between church and school enriches the worshipping life of the school. As a result, pupils have good knowledge of the life of Jesus and can explain the significance of the church year in their own words very well."

Mrs Elks thanked the pupils and parents who impressed inspectors and continued to give the school a good name.

She said: "The children and parents had a big part to play in the inspection. Two of our older children took the inspector on a tour around the school, and burst into song as they were walking around the school corridors.

"It's a song that we like to sing a lot in our assemblies, so it means a lot to our pupils, and them just singing it while taking the inspector around the school will have hopefully made them smile."

The school currently has spaces available for new pupils to start, and has urged residents to get in touch.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk