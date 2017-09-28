A South Derbyshire health group has been shortlisted for an award in a national competition after cutting the time patients wait for eye test results.

The print and website outlet The Health Service Journal has shortlisted NHS Southern Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the 'Using Technology to Improve Efficiency' award.

Recognition has come for the Telemedicine scheme, which sees opticians email photographs and scans of patients' eyes to an ophthalmology consultant, in appropriate cases, for their opinion. This method takes two to five days, instead of patients having to wait up to 12 weeks for a clinic appointment.

It is the only service of its kind in the country and has improved efficiency and saved local health services £80k so far, said a spokesman.

The new way of working, which launched in 2014, has been adopted by 12 southern Derbyshire optometry practices and has prevented almost 700 first outpatient referrals as consultants can deal with many cases by viewing the pictures and scans. This frees up clinical time for patients who do need to see a consultant within six weeks.

NHS Southern Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust professionals will face a judging panel in London on Wednesday, October 11, to answer questions and give a presentation as they bid to land the award. They face competition from nine other shortlisted organisations in the category. The award winner will be announced at the HSJ awards in on Wednesday, November 22.

