One of seven shoplifters who caused a spike in crime figures in Swadlincote town centre after being released from prison at the same time has been hauled before the courts again.

Jordan Burgess, 37, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, was one of seven thieves who were originally caught following weeks of painstaking police work resulting in officers changing their shifts in order to arrest the seven.

Burgess was one of five who were jailed after he was caught stealing six cans of Body Lynx spray worth £18 from Asda, Woodville; coffee and alcohol worth £15, from Tesco Express, Church Gresley, both on June 14. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

He was jailed for nine weeks and featured in the Burton Mail alongside six other thieves who had also been dealt with. These were Leon Tilt, Daniel Singleton, Christopher Knight, Rebecca Portsmouth, Matthew Kendall and Michael Kavanagh

However, upon his release, Burgess was later caught shoplifting again but this time has been made the subject of a suspended prison sentence.

He has now appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court again where he admitted stealing a quantity of cheese worth £15 from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on June 15. He also admitted stealing two bottles of washing powder worth £12.98 from Poundstretcher, Swadlincote, on July 29.

Burgess has been made the subject of a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a total of £27.98 compensation.